WASHINGTON Aug 1 The U.S. International Trade
Commission said on Thursday it would delay a decision on whether
some mobile phones and tablets made by Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd infringe on Apple Inc's patents.
The decision had been expected on Thursday but was put off
until Aug. 9. No reason was given for the delay.
The ITC is a popular venue for patent infringement lawsuits
since it has the power to ban the importation of devices that
infringe on patents.
The delay comes as the same companies - which are waging
legal battles in some 10 countries - await a decision from the
Obama administration on whether to stick with an ITC decision
finding that some Apple devices infringe a Samsung patent. That
decision is now due.
The ITC ruled on June 4 that some older iPad and iPhone
models made to use AT&T's network infringed on a Samsung
patent that allows the ability of devices to transmit multiple
services simultaneously and correctly through 3G wireless
technology.
If the decision is upheld, the import or sale of the iPhone
4, iPhone 3GS, iPad 3G and iPad 2 3G distributed by AT&T would
be banned in the United States.
The case delayed on Thursday at the International Trade
Commission is No. 337-796.