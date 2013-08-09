WASHINGTON Aug 9 A U.S. appeals court on Friday
wrestled with a request by Apple Inc for a permanent
injunction against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in a
case that could have a deep impact on U.S. patent litigation.
The three-judge panel questioned whether Apple should or
could be required to prove that one feature of a product such as
a smart phone is the driver of consumer demand for that product.
The Federal Circuit last year rejected Apple's request for a
pretrial sales ban against Samsung's Galaxy Nexus phone.
The case is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Federal
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-1129.