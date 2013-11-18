WASHINGTON Nov 18 A federal appeals court on
Monday ruled that a district court in California must review its
decision to deny Apple Inc's request that the sale of
some Samsung Electronics Co Ltd tablets and
smartphones be banned because they infringe Apple patents.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that
the lower court abused its discretion in denying the injunction
with respect to utility patents and asked it to reconsider.
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of
California had refused the injunction in December 2012.
The case at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit is Apple Inc v Samsung Electronics Co., Inc. The case
number is 2013-1129.