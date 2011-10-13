SYDNEY Oct 13 Samsung Electronics
said on Thursday it was considering its legal options after a
court temporarily banned the sale of its Galaxy tablet 10.1 in
Australia pending resolution of a patent dispute with Apple
.
Samsung, which has also counter-sued Apple for patent
infringements, said in a statement that it was confident of
proving Apple's violation of Samsung wireless technology.
Earlier, an Australian court slapped an interim injunction
on the sale of Samsung's latest computer tablet, handing rival
Apple another legal victory in the two firms' global patent war.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram and
Mark Bendeich)