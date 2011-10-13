(Repeats to link to alert)

SYDNEY Oct 13 Samsung Electronics said on Thursday it was considering its legal options after a court temporarily banned the sale of its Galaxy tablet 10.1 in Australia pending resolution of a patent dispute with Apple .

Samsung, which has also counter-sued Apple for patent infringements, said in a statement that it was confident of proving Apple's violation of Samsung wireless technology.

Earlier, an Australian court slapped an interim injunction on the sale of Samsung's latest computer tablet, handing rival Apple another legal victory in the two firms' global patent war.

