By Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif. Nov 13 Apple squared
off against Samsung Electronics at a damages retrial
on Wednesday, as the iPhone maker once again tries to secure a
legal victory against its biggest mobile rival.
Apple attorney Harold McElhinny told jurors in a San Jose,
California federal court that Samsung should pay $379.8 million
for violating five patents on the iPhone. Samsung attorney
William Price, meanwhile, said Samsung should only have to pay
about $52.7 million.
Apple and Samsung are engaged in global litigation over each
other's intellectual property. Last year, Apple was awarded over
$1 billion after it convinced a jury that Samsung copied various
iPhone features - like using your fingers to pinch and zoom on
the screen - along with design touches like the phone's flat,
black glass screen.
Last year's verdict was a high point in Apple's legal war on
Google's Android operating system, which Samsung uses on its
phones. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose then rejected
Apple's request for a permanent ban on the sale of some Samsung
products in the lucrative U.S. market. Apple has appealed that
decision.
Then, in March, Koh ruled that the previous jury had made
some errors in its calculations, impacting about $400 million of
the verdict. She ordered a retrial of that portion of the
original award.
In court on Wednesday, McElhinny said Samsung had sold about
10.7 million phones that infringe Apple's patents, generating
$3.5 billion in revenue. Apple was entitled to be made "whole,"
he said in an opening statement.
Just a minute into his presentation, McElhinny invoked
Apple's iconic founder, Steve Jobs, with a video of Jobs
unveiling the iPhone back in 2007. McElhinny asked the
six-woman, two-man jury to remember when the iPhone's signature
features were brand new, and the business risk Apple had taken
to develop the product.
"If Apple had invested all that time and money and product
had not worked, it would have been a major blow," McElhinny
said.
However, Samsung attorney William Price said $52 million is
"not a trivial amount" for Samsung to pay. While Samsung
violated some Apple patents, Price said, those ideas were not
new. Apple should not be rewarded with a windfall damages award
based on the 13 Samsung products at issue during trial.
"Apple is simply asking for much more money than it's
entitled to," Price said.
The jury includes a pharmacist, a medical researcher at
Stanford and a licensed therapist. The trial is expected to last
about a week, with jury deliberations to follow.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc vs. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 11-1846.