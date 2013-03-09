BRIEF-Silicon Labs prices private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 A U.S. judge on Friday refused to suspend Apple Inc's patent lawsuit against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, a case that includes search technology in Apple's Siri voice assistant.
The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California. Apple's Siri lawsuit involves different patents than the case that went to trial in California last August.
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 New U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said President Donald Trump did not endorse a proposed border tax system on Tuesday in his first speech to Congress on Tuesday, despite a vow to level the tax playing field for U.S. companies that export.
* Qtrly ebitda from direct operations was us$80.4 million compared to us$19.6 million reported in 4q15