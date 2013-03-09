By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 A U.S. judge on Friday
refused to suspend Apple Inc's patent lawsuit against
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, a case that includes
search technology in Apple's Siri voice assistant.
The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San
Jose, California. Apple's Siri lawsuit involves different
patents than the case that went to trial in California last
year.
Representatives for Apple and Samsung declined to comment.
Apple won a $1.05 billion verdict last August against
Samsung, but last week Koh slashed about $450 million from that
amount and ordered a new damages trial. The judge had already
rejected Apple's request for a permanent sales ban against
several Samsung phones.
Apple has appealed and a ruling is not expected until
September at the earliest.
Apple also accused Samsung in a second lawsuit of violating
a separate batch of patents, including the rights to search
technology that is part of the iPhone Siri voice feature. That
case is scheduled for trial in March 2014.
At a hearing last month, Koh asked whether the second case
should be put on hold until after the appeals court ruled on the
first. Apple objected to the idea, and on Friday Koh ruled that
the case could continue.
However, Koh ordered both companies to "significantly"
streamline the issues in the case by cutting down on the number
of legal claims and expert witnesses.
The legal fight has been widely viewed as a proxy war
between Apple and Google Inc. Samsung's hot-selling
Galaxy smartphones and tablets run on Google's Android operating
system.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc. vs Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
12-630.