July 3 A U.S. judge rejected on Tuesday a request by Samsung Electronics Co. to lift a pre-trial injunction against sales of its Galaxy Nexus phone.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, granted Apple Inc's request to block sales of the smartphone. Samsung had asked the court to stay the injunction pending resolution of an appeal. (Reporting By Erin Geiger Smith; Editing by Richard Pullin)