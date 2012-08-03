SAN FRANCISCO Aug 3 A senior Apple Inc
executive urged Tim Cook in early 2011 to build a 7-inch tablet,
according to an email displayed in court by Samsung Electronics
in their U.S. patents trial.
Speculation intensified this year that the world's most
valuable technology corporation plans soon to make a 7-inch
tablet matching the dimensions of Amazon.com's Kindle
Fire and Google's Nexus 7. Apple's 10-inch iPad debuted
two years ago to rapid success.
Eddy Cue, who rose to prominence managing the iTunes and
Apps stores, wrote to Cook -- then chief operating officer --
and to software chief Scott Forstall and marketing head Phil
Schiller in January last year saying he believed there was a
market for a 7-inch tablet and that Apple should have one.
Cue became the company's senior vice president of Internet
software and services in September.
