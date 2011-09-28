* T-Mobile opposes Apple bid to halt Galaxy sales-filing
* Apple says Samsung products copy the iPhone, iPad
Sept 28 T-Mobile USA has become the latest
mobile provider opposing Apple's (AAPL.O) bid to stop Samsung
Electronics Co (005930.KS) from selling some Galaxy products in
the United States, according to a court filing.
The move by T-Mobile on Wednesday follows a similar
position taken last week by Verizon Wireless. T-Mobile is the
fourth largest U.S. mobile service, while Verizon is the
biggest.
Apple representatives did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The legal battle between Apple and Samsung has been
building since April, when Apple sued Samsung in a California
federal court for infringing its intellectual property
rights.
Apple claims the South Korean firm's Galaxy line of mobile
phones and tablets "slavishly" copies the iPhone and iPad.
Apple has asked a judge to issue an injunction that would
prevent Samsung from selling some Galaxy products. A hearing on
the injunction request is scheduled for Oct. 13.
An order against Samsung would "unnecessarily harm"
T-Mobile and its customers, T-Mobile said in a court filing on
Wednesday.
"At this late date, T-Mobile could not find comparable
replacement products for the 2011 holiday season," the company
argued.
T-Mobile's marketing campaigns for 2011 "prominently
feature" the Galaxy S 4G phone and Galaxy Tab 10.1, and the
company has also ordered holiday inventory, it said in the
filing.
"These investments cannot be recouped easily," the company
said.
T-Mobile representatives did not immediately respond to a
request for further comment. Earlier this week, Verizon said
that disputes involving intellectual property should not
interfere with the free flow of the newest 4G devices.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
11-1846.
T-Mobile is owned by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco and Sinead Carew
in New York, editing by Bernard Orr)