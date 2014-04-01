By Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 1 Apple and Samsung
return to federal court on Tuesday for opening statements in
their latest patent battle, with the iPhone maker expected to
present more detailed evidence in its attempt to win a U.S. ban
on sales of several Samsung smartphones.
Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
have been litigating around the world for nearly
three years. Jurors awarded the iPhone maker about $930 million
after a 2012 trial in San Jose, California, but Apple failed to
persuade U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh to issue a permanent
injunction against the sale of Samsung phones.
A sales ban would be a far more serious threat to Samsung,
which earned $7.7 billion in the quarter that ended in December.
Samsung's mobile division, which includes smartphones, generated
operating profit of 5.47 trillion won ($5.1 billion).
The two companies are set to embark on another trial in San
Jose over a fresh batch of Apple patents, which cover iPhone
features like slide to unlock and search technology. Apple is
seeking to ban sales of several Samsung phones, including the
Galaxy S III.
Likewise, Samsung claims Apple violated two of its patents,
and is seeking to ban the iPhone 5. Samsung's phones use the
Android operating system developed by Google Inc.
In rejecting Apple's previous bid for a sales ban, Koh wrote
that a consumer survey Apple submitted in the 2012 trial likely
inflated the value that customers place on the smartphone
features in dispute, meaning Apple does not merit an injunction.
Apple is appealing that decision.
Apple has hired the same marketing expert to conduct a new
consumer survey for the current trial. But this latest effort
contains additional analysis about how Apple's patented features
drive consumer demand, according to court filings.
While the prior survey only concluded that there was general
demand for the patented features, the new study attempts to
quantify the proportion of customers Samsung would have lost if
its smartphones did not contain those features, court filings
show.
Samsung tried to stop Apple from presenting that evidence to
the jury, arguing that the methodology was unsound. However, Koh
agreed in a February ruling to allow Apple to use the study.
The trial is expected to last until early May.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc vs Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 12-630.
