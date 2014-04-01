(Adds Samsung opening statement)
By Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 1 An Apple Inc attorney
told jurors the company deserves about $2 billion from Samsung
for copying the iPhone, but a Samsung lawyer said Apple was
merely seeking to make up for losing its lead in the smartphone
market.
The two companies returned to court on Tuesday for opening
statements in their long-running patent battle. Jurors awarded
the iPhone maker about $930 million after a 2012 trial in San
Jose, California, but Apple failed to persuade U.S.
District Judge Lucy Koh to issue a permanent injunction against
the sale of Samsung phones.
A sales ban would be a far more serious threat to Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, which earned $7.7 billion in the
quarter that ended in December. Samsung's mobile division, which
includes smartphones, generated operating profit of 5.47
trillion won ($5.1 billion).
The current trial involves a fresh batch of Apple patents,
which cover iPhone features like slide to unlock and search
technology. Apple is again seeking to ban sales of several
Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S III.
Apple attorney Harold McElhinny told the eight-member jury
on Tuesday that Samsung had sold over 37 million phones and
tablets that infringe its patents, and deserved an average
royalty of $33 per phone.
"They will try to tell you that our inventions were and are
trivial," McElhinny said. "And that they are not valuable."
McElhinny said Samsung could not compete with Apple and had
reached a crisis by 2010. "It copied many many features," he
said.
However, Samsung attorney John Quinn said Samsung's phones
use Google Inc's Android operating system. The features
Apple is claiming to own were actually developed by Google,
which did not copy Apple, he noted.
"We will prove to you that, yes, Apple is a great company
but they don't own everything," Quinn said. "They don't own the
only way to search on phones."
In attempting to win a sales ban against Samsung, Quinn said
Apple is trying to recover its leading position in the
smartphone market.
"What this case is really about is Apple trying to limit
consumer choice and to gain an unfair advantage over its one
main competitor, Google's Android," Quinn said.
Samsung also claims Apple violated two of its patents, and
is seeking to ban the iPhone 5.
In rejecting Apple's previous bid for a sales ban, Koh wrote
that a consumer survey Apple submitted in the 2012 trial likely
inflated the value that customers place on the smartphone
features in dispute, meaning Apple does not merit an injunction.
Apple is appealing that decision.
Apple has hired the same marketing expert to conduct a new
consumer survey for the current trial. But this latest effort
contains additional analysis about how Apple's patented features
drive consumer demand, according to court filings.
While the prior survey only concluded that there was general
demand for the patented features, the new study attempts to
quantify the proportion of customers Samsung would have lost if
its smartphones did not contain those features, court filings
show.
Samsung tried to stop Apple from presenting that evidence to
the jury, arguing that the methodology was unsound. However, Koh
agreed in a February ruling to allow Apple to use the study.
McElhinny told jurors that Samsung disabled its infringing
search technology after Apple sued, but then restored it due to
consumer demand. That demonstrates the value of Apple's
features, he said.
The trial is expected to last until early May.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc vs Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 12-630.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)