By Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 1 Apple Inc and Samsung
faced off once again in their long-running courtroom battle,
with the iPhone maker asking jurors to award more than $2
billion for patent violations and Samsung trying to cast its
rival as a sore loser in the smartphone market.
Attorneys made opening statements on Tuesday at the
companies' third trial in the last two years, in a San Jose,
California federal court. Apple marketing chief Philip Schiller
also testified about his shock at how similar Samsung's
smartphones were to the iPhone.
Jurors awarded the iPhone maker about $930 million after a
2012 trial in San Jose, California, but Apple failed to
persuade U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh to issue a permanent
injunction against the sale of Samsung phones.
A sales ban would be a far more serious threat to Samsung,
which earned $7.7 billion in the quarter that ended in December.
Samsung's mobile division, which includes smartphones, generated
operating profit of 5.47 trillion won ($5.1 billion).
The current trial involves a fresh batch of Apple patents,
which cover iPhone features like slide to unlock and search
technology. Apple is again seeking to ban sales of several
Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S III.
Apple attorney Harold McElhinny told the eight-member jury
on Tuesday that Samsung had sold over 37 million phones and
tablets that infringe its patents, and deserved an average
royalty of $33 per phone.
"They will try to tell you that our inventions were and are
trivial," McElhinny said. "And that they are not valuable."
McElhinny said Samsung could not compete with Apple and had
reached a crisis by 2010. "It copied many many features," he
said.
However, Samsung attorney John Quinn said the South Korean
company's phones use Google Inc's Android operating
system. The features Apple is claiming to own were actually
developed by Google, which did not copy Apple, he noted.
"We will prove to you that, yes, Apple is a great company
but they don't own everything," Quinn said. "They don't own the
only way to search on phones."
In attempting to win a sales ban against Samsung, Quinn said
Apple is trying to recover its leading position in the
smartphone market.
"What this case is really about is Apple trying to limit
consumer choice and to gain an unfair advantage over its one
main competitor, Google's Android," Quinn said.
Samsung also claims Apple violated two of its patents, and
is seeking to ban the iPhone 5.
Both sides invoked Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who passed
away in 2011. McElhinny played video of Jobs launching the
iPhone, saying the device embodied over 200 inventions and
remade the way people communicate.
Quinn, however, pointed to a 2011 document written by Jobs,
saying Apple was in a "Holy War" with Google and that the iPhone
maker was in danger of losing its advantage as an innovator in
the smartphone market.
On the stand, Apple's Schiller rehashed testimony from
previous trials and said "competition is great."
But Schiller described his shock at seeing the similarities
between Samsung's smartphones and the iPhone. Under questioning
from Samsung attorney William Price, however, Schiller said he
was not familiar with the specific patent claims Apple was
asserting in the case.
In rejecting Apple's previous bid for a sales ban, Koh wrote
that a consumer survey Apple submitted in the 2012 trial likely
inflated the value that customers place on the smartphone
features in dispute, meaning Apple does not merit an injunction.
Apple is appealing that decision.
Apple has hired the same marketing expert to conduct a new
consumer survey for the current trial. But this latest effort
contains additional analysis about how Apple's patented features
drive consumer demand, according to court filings.
While the prior survey only concluded that there was general
demand for the patented features, the new study attempts to
quantify the proportion of customers Samsung would have lost if
its smartphones did not contain those features, court filings
show.
Samsung tried to stop Apple from presenting that evidence to
the jury, arguing that the methodology was unsound. However, Koh
agreed in a February ruling to allow Apple to use the study.
McElhinny told jurors that Samsung disabled its infringing
search technology after Apple sued, but then restored it due to
consumer demand. That demonstrates the value of Apple's
features, he said.
Quinn responded that the reason Samsung restored the search
technology had nothing to do with consumer demand. Rather,
Samsung received permission to restore the feature after an
appeals court reversed legal rulings that had limited its use.
The trial is expected to last until early May.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc vs Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 12-630.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)