July 30 Jury selection is scheduled to begin on
Monday morning in a high stakes patent battle between Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the
culmination of over a year of pretrial jousting with billions of
dollars in the balance.
Apple and Samsung, the world's largest consumer electronics
corporations, are waging legal war around the world, accusing
each other of patent violations as they vie for supremacy in a
fast-growing market for mobile devices.
The fight began last year when Apple sued Samsung in a San
Jose, California federal court, accusing the South Korean
company of slavishly copying the iPhone and iPad. Samsung
countersued.
The stakes are high, with Samsung facing potential U.S.
sales bans of its Galaxy smartphones and tablet computers, and
Apple in a pivotal test of its worldwide patent litigation
strategy.
Apple will try to use Samsung documents to show its rival
knowingly violated the iPhone maker's intellectual property
rights, while Samsung argues Apple is trying to stifle
competition to maintain "exorbitant" profit, according to court
filings.
A 10-member jury will hear evidence over at least four
weeks, and it must reach a unanimous decision for Apple or
Samsung to prevail on any of their claims.
That the jurors will hail from Silicon Valley, where Apple
is an icon and major employer, will be something for Samsung to
consider during the jury selection, said James Dobson, a jury
consultant with Empirical Creative.
"Although certainly if I were Samsung I would be concerned
about what prospective jurors think about Apple, given that it's
a huge employer there," Dobson said, "by and large jurors want
to do right thing and decide the case on the merits."
It has been tough going so far for Samsung in the case.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh halted U.S. sales of the Galaxy Tab
10.1, giving Apple a significant early win. This was followed by
a pretrial ban on the Galaxy Nexus phone. Samsung has appealed
both orders.
The trial is expected to last at least four weeks.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.
