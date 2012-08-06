* Samsung expounds on raft of design disparities
* Expert says the phones "substantially the same"
* Exec says "design crisis" was hyperbole
(New throughout, adds witness testimony, Samsung's lawyer's
assertions)
By Dan Levine and Edwin Chan
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug 6 Apple Inc
trotted out a veteran designer to bolster its claims that
Samsung Electronics copied the iPhone, after the
smartphone's 2007 launch triggered a "crisis in design" for the
South Korean electronics giant.
Monday marked the second week of a high-wattage trial
between the world's most valuable tech company and rival
Samsung, which has edged past Apple in market share and is
intent on expanding its American footprint.
The U.S. company accuses Samsung of copying the design and
some features of its iPad and iPhone, and is seeking billions of
dollars in damages and sales bans. The Korean company says Apple
infringed some of its key wireless technology patents.
Apple called Peter Bressler, a college professor with
electronics design experience and some 70 patents to his name,
who analyzed Samsung gadgets and the iPhone and iPad.
But the hearing quickly descended into a laborious rundown
on design differences between the iPhone and Samsung gadgets, as
the Korean firm's lawyer -- a patient and meticulous Charles
Verhoeven -- used visuals and real phones to prove his point.
The plethora of examples included different curvatures of
corners, sides that protrude marginally above the screen,
different positions for "lozenge" earpieces, even encircling
bezels that are not uniformly thick.
"You're asking me to compare peanut butter and turkey," a
slightly exasperated Bressler quipped after about an hour of
grilling, and Verhoeven quickly asked which design was which
lunch treat. "This is a level of detail that the ordinary
observer would never be interested in looking at," Bressler
replied.
"The overall impression that the ordinary observer would
have of that design, is that they're substantially the same,"
said Bressler, who has worked with Motorola and other technology
clients.
"I do not believe they should be investigating teeny little
details, one at a time," said Bressler, who lectures at the
University of Pennsylvania and founded design firm Bressler
Group.
Bressler said he read numerous depositions of Apple
employees and discovered the company employed special machine
processes, for instance. He also examined a number of gadgets,
and Apple's patents on file before forming his conclusion that
Samsung had borrowed multiple Apple design elements.
NOT JUST SAMSUNG IN SIGHTS
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a high-wattage
patents dispute, which mirrors a fierce battle for industry
supremacy between two rivals that control more than half of
worldwide smartphone sales.
The trial playing out in downtown San Jose is one of many
disputes between the two around the world that analysts see as
partly aimed at retarding the spread of Google Inc's
Android, now the world's most used mobile software.
It has already granted Silicon Valley an unprecedented peek
behind the curtain of Apple's famously secretive design and
marketing machine.
On Friday, lawyers showed Apple Vice President Eddy Cue
urging then-Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook in January 2011 to
build a mini-iPad because he believed there was a market for a
seven-inch tablet. Late co-founder Steve Jobs was "receptive" to
the idea, according to Cue's email, fanning speculation Apple
plans to make a mini-iPad to take on cheaper gadgets from Google
Inc and Amazon.
On Monday, observers caught a glimpse also into the Korean
conglomerate.
Lawyers for Apple showed an internal Samsung document that
likened the look of their rival gadgets to "Heaven and Earth,"
and described a "crisis in design."
But Samsung strategy chief Justin Denison called that kind
of language "hyperbole," saying it sounded like something senior
executives would have used to motivate and energize employees.
"What we would like to be able to do is just compete in the
market," Denison said. Asked by Apple attorney Bill Lee whether
there was a difference between competing "fairly and squarely"
and taking someone else's intellectual property, he said: "Yes."
