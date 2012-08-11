By Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 10 An Apple Inc
expert witness testified on Friday that consumers would be
willing to pay $100 for three patented smartphone features that
are at issue in its high stakes trial against Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
John Hauser, a marketing professor at MIT, said he surveyed
consumers over the Internet about how much they would pay for
some of the technology in the lawsuit, like scrolling and
multitouch, which Apple claims Samsung stole from the U.S.
company.
However, Samsung hammered Hauser on whether his study
actually relates to real world customer decision-making.
Additionally, Apple patent portfolio director Boris Teksler
described the company's licensing strategy, saying he could
count "on one hand" the number of instances it has permitted
other companies to use its design patents. Teksler did not name
those companies.
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a patents dispute
mirroring a struggle for industry supremacy between two rivals
that control more than half of worldwide smartphone sales.
The U.S. company accuses Samsung of copying the design and
some features of its iPad and iPhone, and is asking for a sales
ban in addition to monetary damages. The Korean company, which
is trying to expand in the United States, says Apple infringed
some of its key wireless technology patents.
As the second week of trial drew to a close in a San Jose,
California federal court, most of the testimony focused on
technical patent features.
However, toward the end of the day Hauser said tablet
consumers would be willing to pay $90 for the same patented
features as what they would pay $100 for on smartphones. That
information could be relevant when calculating potential damages
for Apple, which is seeking over $2.5 billion from Samsung.
Samsung attorney William Price asked Hauser why he didn't
tell jurors what consumers would pay for features like
additional computer memory on different tablet models. Those
could be compared to the real world prices that Apple charges,
Price said.
While Hauser said he was confident in his methodology, he
eventually acknowledged that his results do not necessarily
correspond to what customers would actually pay for such
technology in the real world.
"This relates to it but it's not it, no," Hauser said.
Teksler took the stand after Hauser finished. While Apple is
open to licensing certain categories of patents, Teksler said,
it is highly resistant to giving other companies access to
technology it deems core to its "unique user experience."
All of the patents in Apple's lawsuit against Samsung fall
into that special category, Teksler said.
After Samsung released its Galaxy S phone in the summer of
2010, Teksler said, former Apple Chief Executive Steve Jobs and
current CEO Tim Cook, personally contacted Samsung to complain.
Apple is one of Samsung's biggest customers for smartphone
and tablet component parts.
"We were quite shocked," Teksler said. "They were a trusted
partner."
Teksler is expected to continue testifying on Monday.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.