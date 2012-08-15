By Dan Levine
| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 15 A U.S. judge asked that
the chief executives of Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd speak to each other at least once
on the phone before a jury begins deliberating next week in the
high-stakes patent trial between the two tech giants.
"It's time for peace," U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said on
Wednesday in a San Jose, California, federal court, just miles
from Apple's headquarters.
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a patents dispute
mirroring a struggle for industry supremacy between the two
rivals that control more than half of worldwide smartphone
sales.
Apple accuses Samsung of copying the design and some
features of its iPad and iPhone, and is asking for a sales ban
in addition to monetary damages. South Korea's Samsung, which is
trying to expand in the United States, says Apple infringed
several patents, including some for its key wireless technology.
The U.S. trial is now in its third week. Before the jury was
brought into the courtroom on Wednesday, Koh told attorneys for
the companies that they had succeeded in raising awareness about
the importance of their intellectual property rights.
Top executives from both companies had participated in
mediation with a U.S. magistrate judge before trial, but Koh
asked them to explore settlement once again.
The nine-member jury is scheduled to begin deliberations
next week.
"I see risks here for both sides," Koh said.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.