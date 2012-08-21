By Dan Levine
| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 20 The chief executives of
Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
have talked but did not settle the high stakes patent dispute
between the two electronics companies, a Samsung attorney said
in court on Monday.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh had requested that the two talk
on the phone at least once more before the jury begins
deliberating this week.
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a patents dispute
that mirrors the struggle for industry supremacy between the two
rivals that control more than half of worldwide smartphone
sales.
Apple accuses Samsung of copying the design and some
features of its iPad and iPhone, and is asking for a sales ban
in addition to monetary damages. South Korea's Samsung, which is
trying to expand in the United States, says Apple infringed
several patents, including some for its key wireless technology.
Top executives from both companies had participated in
mediation with a U.S. magistrate judge before trial, but Koh
asked them to explore settlement once again.
"I see risks here for both sides," Koh said last week.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday. In court on
Monday, Samsung attorney Kevin Johnson told Koh nothing had come
from the talk.
"We will see you tomorrow," Johnson said.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.