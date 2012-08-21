By Dan Levine
| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 21 Apple spent four years
pouring resources into developing the iconic iPhone, while
Samsung couldn't keep up and eventually decided to copy its
major competitor, an Apple attorney said in court.
Closing arguments kicked off on Tuesday as the high stakes
trial between Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
drew towards a climax in a federal court in San
Jose, California. The jury will likely begin deliberating on
Wednesday.
Apple attorney Harold McElhinny urged jurors to consider the
testimony of a Korean designer who said she worked day and night
on Samsung's phones for three months.
"In those critical three months, Samsung was able to copy
and incorporate the result of Apple's four-year investment in
hard work and ingenuity -- without taking any of the risks,"
McElhinny said.
A Samsung attorney is expected to begin his closing argument
later on Tuesday.
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a patents dispute
that mirrors the struggle for industry supremacy between the two
rivals that control more than half of worldwide smartphone
sales.
Apple accuses Samsung of copying the design and some features
of its iPad and iPhone, and is asking for a sales ban in
addition to monetary damages. South Korea's Samsung, which is
trying to expand in the United States, says Apple infringed
several patents, including some for its key wireless technology.
The trial, which is in its fourth week, revealed details
about the famously secretive maker of the iPhone and iPad, some
substantive and some just colorful.
An Apple industrial designer described working around a
kitchen table with his team to come up with the company's mobile
products. Its patent licensing director said
Microsoft was one of the only companies it agreed to
license its design patents -- but only because Microsoft
consented to an anti-cloning provision.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.