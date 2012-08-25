* Apple awarded over $1 bln in damages for infringement of
iPhone, iPad patents
* Verdict shakes smartphone industry, threatens Google's
Android software
* Jury took less than three days to decide complex case
By Gerry Shih and Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 24 Apple Inc
scored a sweeping legal victory over Samsung on
Friday as a U.S. jury found the Korean company had copied
critical features of the hugely popular iPhone and iPad and
awarded the U.S. company $1.05 billion in damages.
The verdict -- which came after less than three days of jury
deliberations -- could lead to an outright ban on sales of key
Samsung products and will likely solidify Apple's dominance of
the exploding mobile computing market.
Apple's victory is a big blow to Google, whose Android
software powers the Samsung products that were found to infringe
on Apple patents. Google and its hardware partners, including
the company's own Motorola unit, could now face further legal
hurdles in their effort to compete with the Apple juggernaut.
Samsung lawyers were grimfaced in the quiet but crowded San
Jose courtroom as the verdict was read, and the company later
put out a statement calling the outcome "a loss for the American
consumer."
The jury deliberated for less than three days before
delivering the verdict on seven Apple patent claims and five
Samsung patent claims -- suggesting that the nine-person panel
had little difficulty in concluding that Samsung had copied the
iPhone and the iPad.
Because the panel found "willful" infringement, Apple could
seek triple damages.
Apple upended the mobile phone business when it introduced
the iPhone in 2007, and shook the industry again in 2010 when it
rolled out the iPad.
It has been able to charge premium prices for the iPhone --
with profit margins of as much as 58 percent per phone -- for a
product consumers regarded as a huge advance in design and
usability.
The company's late founder, Steve Jobs, vowed to "go to
thermonuclear war" when Google launched Android, according to
his biographer, and the company has filed lawsuits around the
world in an effort to block what it considers brazen copying of
its inventions.
The legal win on Friday came one year after CEO Tim Cook
assumed the helm of the company. Shares in Apple, which just
this week became the biggest company by market value in history,
climbed almost 2 percent to a record high of $675 in after-hours
trade.
Brian Love, a Santa Clara law school professor, described
the verdict as a crushing victory for Apple: "This is the
best-case scenario Apple could have hoped for."
CHALLENGE FOR COMPETITORS
The verdict comes as competition in the mobile device
industry intensifies, with Google jumping into hardware for the
first time with its Nexus 7 tablet, and Microsoft's new
touchscreen friendly Windows 8 coming in October, led by its
"Surface" tablet.
Apple's victory could present immediate issues for companies
that sell Android-based smartphones and tablets, including
Google's own Motorola subsidiary, which it acquired last year
for $12.5 billion, and HTC of Taiwan.
Amazon -- which has made major inroads into the
tablet market with its cheaper Kindle Fire -- uses a modified
version of Android for its Kindle products but has not yet been
subject to legal challenge by Apple.
Sterne Agee analyst Shaw Wu said the entire Android universe
may now have to consider "doing something different."
"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to look at it and figure
it out," he said. "Prior to the iPhone, none of the phones were
like that. Android, if you look at it, is very similar."
Some in the industry say Apple's legal offensive is bad for
consumers.
"Thx Apple it's now mandatory for tech companies to sue each
other. Prices go up, competition & innovation suffer," Mark
Cuban, an Internet entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas
Mavericks basketball team, said in a Twitter message.
But the legal battles are far from over. In a separate but
related case, Apple has won a pre-trial injunction against the
Google Nexus tablet. Another lawsuit, against Motorola, was
thrown out recently by a federal judge in Chicago, but
litigation between the two at the International Trade Commission
continues.
Earlier on Friday, a South Korean court found that both
companies shared blame for patent infringement, ordering Samsung
to stop selling 10 products including its Galaxy S II phone and
banning Apple from selling four different products, including
its iPhone 4.
Still, the trial on Apple's home turf -- the world's largest
and most influential technology market -- was considered the
most important test of whether Apple would be able to gain
substantial patent protection for the iPhone and the iPad.
FAST-PACED, HIGH-STRESS TRIAL
The legal fight began last year when Apple sued Samsung in
multiple countries, and Samsung countersued. The U.S. jury spent
most of August in a packed federal courtroom in San Jose -- just
miles from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino -- listening to
testimony, examining evidence and watching lawyers from both
sides joust about patents and damage claims.
Jurors received over 100 pages of legal instructions from
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Aug. 21, prior to hearing the
closing arguments from attorneys.
Lawyers from both tech giants used their 25 hours each of
trial time to present internal emails, draw testimony from
designers and experts, and put on product demonstrations and
mockups to convince the jury.
At times, their questions drew testimony that offered
glimpses behind the corporate facade, such as the margins on the
iPhone and Samsung's sales figures in the United States.
From the beginning, Apple's tactic was to present what it
thought was chronological evidence of Samsung copying its phone.
Juxtaposing pictures of phones from both companies and
internal Samsung emails that specifically analyzed the features
of the iPhone, Apple's attorneys accused Samsung of taking
shortcuts after realizing it could not keep up.
Samsung's attorneys, on the other hand, maintained Apple had
no sole right to geometric designs such as rectangles with
rounded corners. They called Apple's damage claim "ridiculous"
and urged the jury to consider that a verdict in favor of Apple
could stifle competition and reduce choices for consumers.
Samsung's trial team appeared to suffer from strategic
difficulties throughout the case. Judge Koh gave each side 25
hours to present evidence, but Samsung had used more time than
Apple before Samsung even began calling its own witnesses.
By the end of the trial, Samsung attorneys had to forgo
cross-examination of some Apple witnesses due to time
constraints. During closing arguments, Samsung lead attorney
Charles Verhoeven played mostly defense, spending relatively
little time discussing Samsung's patent claims against Apple.
The jury had not been expected to return a decision so
rapidly. Even on Friday, Samsung's lead lawyer was spotted
casually clad in a polo T-shirt and jeans.
But late Friday afternoon, a court officer announced a
verdict had been reached. After the verdict was read, Koh found
some inconsistencies in the complex jury form and asked the jury
to revisit it, ultimately resulting in a reduction of about $2
million in the damages award.
The jury decided Samsung infringed six out of seven Apple
patents in the case, and that Apple had not infringed any of
Samsung's patents. Apple's protected technology includes the
ability for a mobile device to distinguish one finger on the
screen or two, the design of screen icons, and the front surface
of the phone.
The jury also upheld the validity of Apple's patents, and
said Samsung acted willfully when it violated several of Apple's
patents. That could form a basis for Koh to triple the damages
tab owed by Samsung.
"This is a vindication of Apple's effort to create
significant airspace around their design, and that's relevant
not just for Samsung, but for firms coming over the horizon,"
said Nick Rodelli, a lawyer and adviser to institutional
investors for CFRA Research in Maryland.
Apple's lawyers said they planned to file for an injunction
against Samsung products within seven days. Koh set a hearing
for Sept. 20.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.