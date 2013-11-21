SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 A U.S. jury on Thursday awarded Apple Inc $290.45 million in a damages retrial against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the latest battle in global patent litigation between the two mobile giants.

The verdict was announced in a San Jose, California, federal court. Apple had requested $379.8 million, while Samsung argued that it should have to pay $52.7 million. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Gary Hill)