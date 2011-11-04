By Poornima Gupta
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) chief
of security operations has left the company just months after
the world's largest technology company faced criticism over the
tracking down of what has been widely reported as a missing
iPhone prototype.
The consumer device giant's vice president of global
security, John Theriault has retired, a person close to Apple
said. Apple declined to comment.
Theriault joined Apple after a stint as chief of security
at Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior
to that, he was a special agent in the Federal Bureau of
Investigation.
Apple's security team was criticized after two of its
members entered the house of a San Francisco resident in the
summer to search for a "lost item", thought to to be a
prototype of what eventually became the iPhone 4S.
The company's security staff was accompanied by San
Francisco police, who said they did not enter the residence.
The police said Apple had tracked the lost item to the house.
Apple did not find the item, but the company faced a
backlash on the Internet and media after 22-year old Sergio
Calderon came forward to say he had let the employees in
thinking they were police officers.
An attorney for Calderon, David Monroe, said on Friday that
his client is in settlement negotiations with Apple and
declined to comment further.
In 2010, Apple faced similar criticism when investigators
raided a technology journalist's home to retrieve an iPhone
prototype. The prototype, left by an Apple employee in a bar,
had been sold to tech blog Gizmodo.
(Additional reporting by Dan levine; editing by Carol
Bishopric)