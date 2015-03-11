SAN FRANCISCO, March 11 Apple Inc's
iTunes and App Store came back online on Wednesday afternoon,
according to its online status page, after an unusual hours-long
disruption that the company blamed on an internal technical
error.
The outage began a little before 5:00 am ET, after which
users vented their frustrations on Twitter about being unable to
access the popular mobile apps store and online content service.
Apple updated its status page at 5:04 pm ET to show that the
disrupted services, including the Mac App Store and iBooks, were
now functioning normally.
