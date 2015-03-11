(Changes headline to reflect service resumption)
By Joseph Menn and Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO, March 11 Apple Inc's
iTunes and App Store came back online on Wednesday afternoon
after an unusually long service disruption that the company
blamed on an internal technical error.
The rare 12-hour outage began a little before 5:00 am ET,
after which users took to Twitter to vent their frustration at
being unable to access the popular mobile apps store and online
content service, using hashtags such as #itunesdown and
#appstoresdown.
Apple updated its status page at 5:04 pm ET to show that the
disrupted services, including the Mac App Store and iBooks, were
now functioning normally. The company attributed the outage to
an internal Domain Name System error.
The App Store and iTunes are a source of pride for the
world's largest tech company and form the centerpiece of its
mobile user experience.
It's also a rich source of revenue for the Cupertino,
California company, which takes a cut of app downloads and paid
content, including music and videos.
Revenue from services, which encompasses everything from
iTunes and the App Store to licensing, amounted to almost $4.8
billion in its fiscal first quarter, or more than 6 percent of
overall sales.
Shares of Apple, which apologized to users publicly, closed
1.8 percent lower at $122.24 on Wednesday.
The outage came just days after Apple's highly anticipated
unveiling of the Apple Watch, its entry into the fast-expanding
wearable devices sphere. The Apple Store website was shut
briefly on Monday, a customary practice ahead of a major event.
A similar outage occurred in early September, according to
appleinsider.com.
Apple said its iCloud Mail and iCloud Account & Sign In were
also affected until about 9 a.m. ET (1300 GMT). (apple.co/YIMuUp)
"Service outages happen from time to time and we view this
as a very minor event," FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives
told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Arathy S Nair, Devika Krishna Kumar
and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings,
Kirti Pandey and Bernard Orr)