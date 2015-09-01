Aug 31 Iphone maker Apple Inc is
looking to move into the original programming business to
compete with video streaming companies such as Netflix Inc
, Variety reported on Monday.
Apple, which aims to begin offering the service next year,
has held preliminary talks with executives from Hollywood in
recent weeks to gauge their interest in spearheading efforts to
produce entertainment content, Variety reported, citing sources.
(bit.ly/1Q4MW59)
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
Apple's goal is to create development and production
divisions that would churn out long-form content for online
streaming, Variety said, quoting a "high-level executive" at the
company.
Cupertino, California-based Apple is looking to start hiring
for the planned division in the coming months, Variety said,
adding that it was not clear whether the focus would be on TV
series, movies or both.
Bloomberg reported in August that the company would delay
its live TV service to at least next year. It had planned to
introduce the service, delivered over the Internet, this year.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)