* Cook commiserates on share price, hints on new products
* Board re-elected easily, CEO gets more than 99 pct of vote
* Little detailed discussion on cash, CEO says board
discussing
By Poornima Gupta
CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb 27 Apple Inc CEO
Tim Cook on Wednesday acknowledged widespread disappointment in
the company's sagging share price but shared few details about
its secretive product pipeline and touched only briefly on a
raging debate about how best to reward shareholders.
The world's most valuable technology company headed into its
annual shareholders' meeting at its headquarters on shakier
ground than it has been accustomed to in years, since the iPhone
and iPad helped vault the company to premier investment status.
A declining share price has lent weight to Wall Street's
demand that it share more of its $137 billion in cash and
securities pile - equivalent to Hungary's Gross Domestic
Product, and growing - a debate now spearheaded by outspoken
hedge fund manager David Einhorn.
Einhorn was not spotted at the meeting at the company's
headquarters at 1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino. Cook repeated that
the company's board remained in "very very active" discussions
about options for cash sharing, and said he shared investors'
dissatisfaction over the stock price.
"I don't like it either. The board doesn't like it. The
management team doesn't like it," Cook told investors.
"What we are focused on is the long term. This has always
been a secret of Apple."
By focusing on the long term, revenue and profit will
follow, he said.
Apple had the "mother of all years" last year with growth,
in terms of dollars, outpacing that of Microsoft Corp,
Google Inc, Nokia and several other major
technology companies combined, Cook said.
Cook -- who was re-elected to the board with 99.1 percent of
shareholder votes -- added that the company was working on new
product categories, but, as usual, would not elaborate.
Speculation is rife on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley
that the iPhone maker is working on a project to revolutionize
the television and TV content, or a smart "iWatch."
Apple's stock was down 0.25 percent to $447.86 in afternoon
trade. It is now down more than 35 percent from its $702.10
September peak.
SHARE AND SHARE ALIKE
Cook presided over Wednesday's staid affair in his typically
even-keeled manner. Despite a slipping share price,
dissatisfaction on the Street over its cash allocation and
uncertainty over its product pipeline, shareholders re-elected
the entire board, and Cook won more than 99 percent of the vote
in preliminary results.
Cook got the most votes, followed by Walt Disney Co's
Bob Iger, who won re-election with 99 percent of
shareholder votes. Former Avon Products Inc CEO Andrea
Jung, who stepped down after botching several attempts at
restructuring the cosmetics company, received the fewest votes
of the group, with 84.6 percent of shareholders voting yea.
Carol Shoaff, an Apple shareholder for about the past five
years, said after the meeting that she was confident in Apple's
leadership and the company was on the right path.
"I think he's good," she said, referring to Cook. "I don't
think Steve Jobs would have left him in charge if he didn't
believe in him."
Members of the Service Employees International Union
protested outside the headquarters to get Apple to reconsider
hiring of securities contractor SIS.
Apple's annual shareholder meetings have seemed more like
celebrations in recent years. Since the company came out with
its first iPhone in 2007, the company multiplied in market value
until it peaked in September.
Then Samsung Electronics and Amazon.com Inc
began seriously eroding its market share in 2012,
powered by arch-rival Google Inc's Android software. On
March 14, Samsung will launch the Galaxy SIV smartphone, the
latest iteration of a flagship smartphone that helped it
dethrone Apple from the top of the industry.
Institutional investors want Apple to share a greater chunk
of its cash and securities pile, a demand growing increasingly
strident with the company's stock wallowing at levels untested
since the start of 2012.
Einhorn is advocating "iPrefs," preferred stock that will
carry a perpetual 4 percent dividend to boost returns while not
hampering cash flow.
On Friday, Einhorn won an important legal victory that
strengthened his hand. His Greenlight Capital secured an
injunction that invalidated shareholder voting on a proposal to
scrap Apple's power to issue preferred stock at its discretion.
Apple says this would enhance governance. But the hedge fund
manager argued it could complicate efforts to issue preferred
securities in the future.
Cook said again on Wednesday that Einhorn's lawsuit -
regardless of its efficacy - was a "silly sideshow." The
underlying principle of cash distribution was something he and
the board took seriously, he added.
The proposal was not put forth on Wednesday but Apple
shareholders and representatives from the California Public
Employees Retirement System and the Nathan Cummings Foundation
spoke in favor of it at the meeting.
CalPers, owner of 2.7 million Apple shares, had supported
the so-called Proposal 2. Senior Portfolio Manager Anne Simpson
said it was unfortunate the measure could not be put forward.
"We know there is hot debate going on with cash," Simpson
told the assembled shareholders. "We are willing and happy to
wait."
NEW HQ TO BE DELAYED
Cook, who took over from late company co-founder Steve Jobs
in 2011, answered a variety of questions from shareholders,
including some on Apple's new headquarters, labor conditions in
its factories and product plans.
One shareholder also asked why there was no bathroom in an
Apple retail store in Santa Monica, Calif. Cook, acknowledging
that it was an important point, said he will look into it.
On the new headquarters, Cook said the company plans to
break ground later this year and occupy the facilities in 2016,
a delay from the original 2015 target date.
The meeting largely followed the script with no
distractions. Shareholders voted down two shareholder proposals,
both of which were opposed by Apple's board. One wanted Apple
leadership to hold more stock, the other was a proposal to
create a board committee on human rights.