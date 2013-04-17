* Shares fall through $400 for first time in 16 months
* Cirrus Logic outlook fans worry on Apple's product demand
* Apple reports results next Tuesday
By Poornima Gupta and Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Apple Inc's
shares fell below $400 on Wednesday for the first time since
December 2011 after a chip supplier's disappointing revenue
forecast fanned fears about weakening demand for the iPhone and
iPad as competition intensifies.
The stock dropped below $400 briefly before bouncing back to
end 5.5 percent lower at $402.80, losing more than $22 billion
of market value in a single day.
Cirrus Logic, which makes analog and audio chips
for the iPhone and iPad, on Tuesday warned of a reduced product
forecast from one customer - which it did not name. But 90
percent or more of its business comes from Apple, making it a
key indicator of demand for iPhones and iPads.
The surprise warning fueled fears that demand for the iPhone
- which makes up more than half of Apple's revenue - is falling
faster than expected as Samsung Electronics and other rivals who
use Google Inc's Android software flood the market with cheaper
phones. Typically, many Apple fans also hold off on buying the
gadgets if they believe a new model will be introduced in the
next few months.
Apple is to report quarterly results on Tuesday. Analysts
say Cirrus Logic's reduced outlook lends weight to arguments
that consumers' love affair with the iPhone is waning as
challengers such as Samsung vie for their attention.
"This is a tough environment. Apple is in transition between
products," said Michael Yoshikami, a portfolio manager at
Destination Wealth Management, which owns about 50,000 Apple
shares. Cirrus's warning "makes it more likely Apple's not going
to surprise on upside."
Since its September 2012 peak, Apple has lost 40 percent of
its market value or more than $280 billion - slightly more than
Google's entire capitalization - battered by worries about the
effect on Apple's industry-leading margins if it's forced to do
faster updates of its products to keep up.
Some believe Apple will not be able to sustain its high
gross margins as competition in the tablet and smartphone
markets leads to lower prices. Shorter product cycles limit
Apple's ability to bring down component costs, Bernstein
Research analyst Toni Sacconaghi said in a note to clients.
Cirrus's weak forecast follows a 19 percent decline in
first-quarter sales at Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd, Apple's main contract manufacturer.
"It's a reminder of weakening demand and the challenges
around product transitions," Shannon Cross, of Cross Research,
said. "There's not a lot of conviction about what the second
half is going to look like."
Verizon Communications Inc, which with Vodafone
controls the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Wireless,
reports results on Thursday and may offer more clues to iPhone
and iPad demand in the quarter.
NERVES
Investors are growing increasingly nervous about Apple's
growth prospects.
Shares of other chip makers and Apple suppliers, including
Qualcomm, Avago Technologies, Broadcom
and Skyworks, fell between 2 and 6 percent on
a day that saw broad weakness in financial markets.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bill Shope said in a note on Wednesday
that Apple's momentum could weaken further before it launches
new products later this year.
Apple, which relies heavily on new products to drive its
revenue growth, has not had a launch since last October when it
unveiled its 7.9-inch iPad mini and an updated full-size iPad.
The company typically launches a new iPad in the spring, but
it is unlikely to do so because of the October update. Looking
forward, investors now expect an upcoming new iPhone to power
earnings in the second half. The two versions of the iPad are
also likely to get an update in the fall.
In the past week, analysts had reduced their estimates for
Apple's March quarter revenue on average to $42.53 billion from
$42.68 billion. Following Cirrus' warning on Tuesday, some think
Apple's results could miss those already reduced expectations.
Apple is expected to report a 9 percent increase in
quarterly revenue, with net profit expected to decline 17
percent to $9.59 billion, or $10.08 a share, for its fiscal
second quarter, according to average analysts' estimates.
Sacconaghi, who lowered his revenue estimate to $41.1
billion from $42.4 billion, said he expects mixed results with
Apple's revenue coming in below consensus and earnings per share
largely as expected.
Apple's implied volatility, which measures perceived risk of
future stock movement, shot up on Wednesday. The implied
volatility for the next 30 days for Apple stood at 43.73
percent, a 16.7 percent increase.
Share price volatility should increase into earnings and
surpass an annual high in the next few days, said Ophir
Gottlieb, managing director of options analytics firm Livevol.
Additional reporting By Edwin Chan
Andrew Hay, Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)