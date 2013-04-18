* Cirrus Logic outlook fans worry on Apple's product demand
By Poornima Gupta and Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 18 Apple Inc's
shares fell below $400 on Wednesday for the first time since
December 2011 after a U.S. chip supplier's disappointing revenue
forecast fanned fears about weakening demand for the iPhone and
iPad as competition intensifies.
The surprise warning by Cirrus Logic Inc knocked
down shares of key component suppliers like South Korea's LG
Display Co Ltd and Japan's Toshiba Corp on
Thursday in Asia, a region that supplies the lion's share of
chips, cases and displays for the Cupertino, California-based
company.
The Cirrus Logic revenue forecast fueled fears that demand
for the iPhone - which makes up more than half of Apple's
revenue - is slowing more quickly than expected as Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and other rivals that use Google
Inc's Android software flood the market with cheaper phones. It
has also thrown the spotlight on Apple's quarterly earnings
announcement due out next week, with some analysts saying the
results could miss already reduced estimates.
"This is a tough environment. Apple is in transition between
products," said Michael Yoshikami, a portfolio manager at
California-based Destination Wealth Management, which owns about
50,000 Apple shares. Cirrus's warning "makes it more likely
Apple's not going to surprise on upside."
Cirrus Logic, which makes analog and audio chips for the
iPhone and iPad, warned of a reduced product forecast from one
customer - which it did not name. But 90 percent or more of its
business comes from Apple, making it a key indicator of demand
for iPhones and iPads.
That sent shares of Apple below $400 briefly before they
ended 5.5 percent lower at $402.80. The drop wiped off more than
$22 billion of market value.
In Asia, shares of flat-screen supplier LG Display shed 4
percent and mobile chip maker SK Hynix slipped 3
percent. NAND flash maker Toshiba and component maker Murata
Manufacturing Co Ltd both fell 2 percent.
LG Display will report earnings on Monday and SK Hynix next
Wednesday.
BEARISH ON SUPPLIERS
"We've been bearish about shares of Apple's suppliers for
quite some time," said Andrew Wang, Chief Investment Officer of
Manulife Asset Management in Taiwan.
"It is now very clear that Apple's market share has reached
the peak, given that Samsung has taken a big chunk of it and HTC
has had a few nice models since last year," he said, referring
to Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp.
Cirrus's weak forecast followed a 19 percent decline in
first-quarter sales at Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd, Apple's main contract manufacturer. The Taiwanese
company makes an estimated 60 to 70 percent of its revenue
assembling iPhones and iPads, and carrying out other work for
Apple.
Hon Hai shares were down 1.2 percent on Thursday.
Since its September 2012 peak, Apple has lost 40 percent of
its market value or more than $280 billion - slightly more than
Google Inc's entire capitalization - battered by
worries about the effect on Apple's industry-leading margins if
it is forced to do faster updates of its products to keep up
with rivals.
Some say Apple will not be able to sustain its high gross
margins as competition in the tablet and smartphone markets
leads to lower prices. Shorter product cycles limit Apple's
ability to bring down component costs, Bernstein Research
analyst Toni Sacconaghi said in a note to clients.
"It's a reminder of weakening demand and the challenges
around product transitions," Shannon Cross, of Cross Research,
said. "There's not a lot of conviction about what the second
half is going to look like."
NERVES
Investors are growing increasingly nervous about Apple's
growth prospects.
Shares of other chipmakers and Apple suppliers - including
Qualcomm Inc, Avago Technologies Ltd, Broadcom
Corp and Skyworks Solutions Inc - fell between
2 and 6 percent on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bill Shope said in a note on Wednesday
that Apple's momentum could weaken further before it launches
new products later this year.
Apple, which relies heavily on new products to drive its
revenue growth, has not had a launch since last October when it
unveiled its 7.9-inch iPad mini and an updated full-size iPad.
In the past week, analysts had reduced their estimates for
Apple's March quarter revenue on average to $42.53 billion from
$42.68 billion.
Apple is expected to report a 9 percent increase in
quarterly revenue on April 23, with net profit expected to
decline 17 percent to $9.59 billion, or $10.08 a share, for its
fiscal second quarter, according to average analysts' estimates.
Bernstein Research's Sacconaghi, who lowered his quarterly
revenue estimate to $41.1 billion from $42.4 billion, said he
expects mixed results with Apple's revenue coming in below
consensus and earnings per share largely as expected.
