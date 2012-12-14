CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps most since Sept as energy, bank stocks weigh
* All TSX's 10 main groups retreat in sharpest fall since Sept 13
Dec 14 Apple Inc shares fell 3.9 percent following another price target cut on its stock, on a day when its iPhone 5 debuted in China to a cool reception.
UBS Investment Research cut its price target on Apple stock to $700 from $780, saying it expects lower iPhone and iPad shipments for the March quarter.
Apple launched the iPhone 5 in China on Friday, a move widely expected to bring Cupertino some respite from a recent slide in market share in China, but early reports indicated that demand may not be as great as expected.
"Some of our Chinese sources do not expect the iPhone 5 to do as well as the iPhone 4S," UBS analyst Steven Milunovich wrote in his note.
Apple shares fell as low as $509.11 in initial trading on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Major global stock markets lost ground on Friday as investors scaled back bets U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would promote faster economic growth and instead favored perceived safer assets such as bonds and gold.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.