By Himank Sharma
Dec 14 Apple Inc shares fell 3.9
percent on Friday after the iPhone 5 debuted in China to a cool
reception and two analysts cut shipment forecasts.
Jefferies analyst Peter Misek trimmed his iPhone shipment
estimates for the Jan-March quarter, saying that the technology
company had started cutting orders to suppliers to balance
excess inventory.
Shares of Apple suppliers Jabil Circuit Inc,
Qualcomm Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, TriQuint
Semiconductor Inc, Avago Technologies Ltd, and
Cirrus Logic Inc also fell in early trading.
Apple shares have lost a quarter of their value since they
hit a life high of $705.07 on Sept. 21, as it faces increasing
competition from phones using Google Inc's Android
operating system.
Misek cut his first-quarter iPhone sales estimate to 48
million from 52 million and gross margin expectations for the
company by 2 percentage points to 40 percent.
UBS Investment Research cut its price target on Apple stock
to $700 from $780 on lower expected iPhone and iPad shipments
for the March quarter.
The brokerage said it was modelling more conservative growth
for the world's biggest technology company after making supply
chain checks that revealed that fewer iPhones were being built.
"Some of our Chinese sources do not expect the iPhone 5 to
do as well as the iPhone 4S," UBS analyst Steven Milunovich
wrote in a note to clients.
Apple launched the iPhone 5 in China on Friday, a move
widely expected to bring the Cupertino-based company some
respite from a recent slide in market share in China, but early
reports indicated that demand may not be as great as expected.
"The iPhone 5 China launch has been surprisingly muted but
(we) are unsure how much weather (snow) or the required
pre-ordering (to prevent riots) are factors," Misek said.
Apple shares fell as low as $508.50 in morning trading on
the Nasdaq on Friday.
(Editing by Supriya Kurane)