FRANKFURT Oct 6 Shares in Apple fell in early trade on the Frankfurt stock exchange after co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs, considered the heart and soul of the company, died after a long battle with cancer and other health issues.

At 0616 GMT, the company's shares listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange were 3.3 percent lower.

"This news shrouds even the ongoing discussions on the financial crisis, at least for today," said Roger Peeters, board member at Close Brothers Seydler. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)