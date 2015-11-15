Nov 15 Apple announced on Sunday that it has
struck a deal to power all of its Singapore operations with
renewable energy, the latest in a series of steps from the
company to turn its operations worldwide green.
Starting in January, solar energy developer Sunseap Group
will provide Apple with 100 percent renewable electricity from
its portfolio of solar energy systems built atop more than 800
buildings in Singapore.
The deal will make Apple the first company in Singapore to
run exclusively on renewable energy and marks a significant step
in its bid to power 100 percent of its facilities and
operations worldwide with clean fuel.
The Apple partnership will also give Sunseap financing to
complete the solar project, said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice
president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives.
Jackson said in an interview with Reuters that the project
was a model in "urban greening" and said it would allow
Singaporeans "to get access to energy while we meet our own
renewable energy goals."
Apple also announced that it will open its first store in
Singapore, which will be powered by the program.
Apple has spearheaded a variety of projects to clean up its
operations at home and overseas, announcing plans in October to
build 200 megawatts of solar energy projects in China and work
with suppliers there to source more renewable energy.
The iPhone maker has also committed to buy power from a
California solar farm to supply electricity for its new Silicon
Valley campus and other facilities.
Singapore, the site of one of Apple's largest overseas
campuses, is small and densely populated, leaving little room
for large, ground-mounted solar arrays. That prompted Sunseap to
use rooftops to harness power from the sun.
The rooftop solar panels will be placed on both public-owned
buildings and Apple's own facilities, generating 50 MW of solar
energy, enough to power the equivalent of 9,000 homes, according
to Apple.
Apple will receive 33 MW of the project's capacity. The
project won the backing of Singapore's development board because
it will also provide electricity for public-owned housing, said
Jackson.
Sunseap Managing Director Frank Phuan said the Apple
partnership may inspire companies to demand more renewable
energy.
"We expect a ripple effect for organizations in Singapore to
incorporate sustainability practices in their businesses,
especially for listed companies," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Julia Love; editing by
Grant McCool and Mary Milliken)