RPT-Vice Media takes its edgy journalism to the Middle East
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.
June 11 Apple Inc will no longer be working with lead construction firms DPR Construction Inc and Skanska USA on its new "Spaceship" campus, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported on Tuesday.
Apple and Skanska were "unable to come to an agreement during negotiations for the revised scope of work," the construction company's chief, Richard Cavallaro, wrote in an internal email seen by the journal.
Cavallaro added that the team "will transition completely off the project in the next several weeks," the journal reported.
Atlanta-based Holder Construction may take over the project, two anonymous industry sources told the journal. (bit.ly/1Gz6A8E)
Apple and Skanska were not available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low-volume trade as the dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States and traders waited for further U.S. and China economic cues for direction. With the U.S. economy having now "largely attained" a full recovery from recession, the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates three or more times this year, a centrist Fed policymaker said on Wednesday, helping