By Michael Gold
TAIPEI, June 20 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc
will start mass production of Apple Inc's
first smartwatch in July, a source familiar with the matter
said, as the U.S. tech giant tries to prove it can still
innovate against rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
The still-unnamed watch, which Apple followers have dubbed
the iWatch, will be the company's first foray into a niche
product category that many remain skeptical about, especially as
to whether it can drive profits as growth slows in tech gadgets.
The production will be a boost to Quanta, whose work for
Apple so far has focused on laptops and iPods, product lines
that are in decline. Quanta's role, though, is likely to raise
questions about what involvement Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
, one of Apple's biggest suppliers, will play in
production.
While the watch has been widely expected, the start date of
its mass production and the extent of Quanta's involvement were
not known until now. Mass production will start in July and the
commercial launch will come as early as October, according to
the source and another person familiar with the matter. The
sources requested anonymity because Apple's production plans are
private.
Apple will introduce a smartwatch with a display that likely
measures 2.5 inches diagonally and is slightly rectangular, one
of the sources said. The source added that the watch face will
protrude slightly from the band, creating an arched shape, and
will feature a touch interface and wireless charging
capabilities.
The source said Apple expects to ship 50 million units
within the first year of the product's release, although these
types of initial estimates can be subject to change. The watch
is in trial production at Quanta, which will be the main
manufacturer, accounting for at least 70 percent of final
assembly, the source said.
Like many other smartwatches, Apple's watch will be able to
perform some functions independently, but tasks like messaging
and voice chat will require connection to a smartphone,
according to the source. The device will only be compatible with
gadgets running Apple's iOS, like its flagship iPhone, one of
the sources said.
Most mainstream smartwatches collect data about the user's
heart rate and other health-related metrics, in addition to
facilitating tasks like checking e-mail and making phone calls.
A third source said LG Display Co Ltd is the
exclusive supplier of the screen for the gadget's initial batch
of production. It also contains a sensor that monitors the
user's pulse. Singapore-based imaging and sensor maker Heptagon
is on the supplier list for the feature, two other sources said.
Apple declined to comment. Quanta, LG Display and Heptagon
also declined to comment.
GAME-CHANGER?
Apple's smartwatch will follow similar devices by Samsung,
Sony Corp, Motorola and LG Electronics Inc
- gadgets that tech watchers say have not been appealing or
user-friendly enough to ignite a wave of mass adoption.
But the market is growing fast, with data firm IDC saying
that worldwide shipments of wearable computing devices,
including smartwatches, will triple this year over 2013.
Apple has already dropped hints of its plans in this arena,
hiring the former chief executive of French fashion house Yves
Saint Laurent, a unit of Kering SA, and proclaiming
that it will introduce "new product categories" this year.
Many are hoping that Apple's entry into the field of
so-called smart wearables will transform the industry like the
company's iPhone did in 2007.
Some forecast that smartphone sales, the current cash cow of
the consumer tech world, will lose momentum as the market
reaches saturation.
IDC predicts that worldwide smartphone sales will increase
23 percent this year, slower than the 39 percent last year, and
that annual growth will average only 12 percent from 2013 to
2018.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Additional reporting by Reiji Murai
in TOKYO, Christina Farr in SAN FRANCISCO, Jeremy Wagstaff in
SINGAPORE and Vincent Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Rachel Armstrong,
