SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Apple Inc is
preparing to sell its first wearable device this October, aiming
to produce 3 million to 5 million smartwatches a month in its
initial run, the Nikkei reported on Friday, citing an
unidentified parts supplier and sources familiar with the
matter.
Specifications are still being finalized, but the devices
are likely to sport curved OLED (organic light-emitting diode)
displays and sensors that collect health data from blood glucose
and calorie consumption to sleep activity, the Japanese news
service cited industry sources as saying.
The industry has long expected Apple to unveil some sort of
smartwatch, following the release of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy
Gear watches.
Wall Street is hoping to see a new Apple product this year
to galvanize the former stock market darling's share price and
end a years-long drought of ground-breaking devices. CEO Tim
Cook has promised "new product categories" in 2014.
Apple declined to comment.
