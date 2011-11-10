BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
Nov 10 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday released a software update for its iOS 5 operating system to fix complaints on the performance of the new iPhone 4S battery.
Apple, after facing a rash of complaints on the new phone's short battery life, had promised earlier to release an update to address the issue.
The software update also addresses some security issues, including a flaw in the operating system that may allow hackers to build apps that secretly install programs to steal data. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta in San Francisco)
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
* Chinook Energy Inc. announces its unaudited 2016 year end results and reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: