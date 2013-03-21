By Poornima Gupta
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 21
SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Apple Inc now
runs its largest U.S. data center entirely on renewable energy,
with a majority of the power generated on-site from solar panels
and fuel cells, the company's chief financial officer, Peter
Oppenheimer, said on Thursday.
The data center in Maiden, North Carolina, which supports
Internet storage and Apple's service-hosting iCloud product,
produces 167 million kilowatts -- the power equivalent of 17,600
homes for one year -- from a 100-acre solar farm and fuel cell
installations provided by Silicon Valley startup Bloom Energy.
They are the largest, non-utility power-generating
facilities of their kind in the United States, Oppenheimer told
Reuters.
"We switched over to these new energy sources in December,"
he said. "And we are committed to generating 60 percent of the
electricity that the data center will use by making power on
site. We are now achieving that goal."
Apple purchases the rest of the green power needed at the
facility.
Apple and other technology companies -- such as Amazon
and Microsoft -- that build and run computer
server farms have come under criticism for their high
consumption of electricity and other resources. These data
centers cater to an explosion in Internet traffic, streaming
content through mobile devices and hosting of services to
corporations.
Apple has switched many of its corporate facilities to fully
operate on green power, including those in Austin, Texas; Cork,
Ireland; and Sacramento, California, Oppenheimer said.
The company is building another 20-megawatt solar farm at
its Maiden facility with solar panels supplied by SunPower Corp
.
Overall, Apple said it has increased the proportion of
renewable energy used throughout the company to 75 percent.
Eventually, the company aims to use only renewable energy at all
its facilities around the world.