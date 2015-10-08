Mosaic reports production outage at Esterhazy K2 mine
March 31 Mosaic Co said on Friday an outage at its Esterhazy K2 potash mine in Saskatchewan will likely reduce production by 200,000-300,000 tonnes.
HALF MOON BAY, Calif Oct 8 Starbucks Corp locations will begin accepting Apple Inc's mobile payment system in a pilot program starting this year, Apple Vice President Jennifer Bailey said at an event on Thursday.
Restaurants KFC and Chili's will begin accepting Apple Pay in 2016, she said at the Re/code technology conference in Half Moon Bay, California. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* NF Energy Saving Corporation announces 2016 annual financial results