(Corrects paragraph 6 to show market cap of Alphabet was about
$494 bln, not $457 bln)
SAN FRANCISCO May 12 Shares of Apple
dropped below $90 on Thursday for the first time since 2014 as
Wall Street worried about slow demand ahead of the anticipated
launch of a new iPhone later this year.
A mainstay of many Wall Street portfolios, Apple fell to as
low as $89.47 before recovering slightly to $90.13, a 2.55
percent loss.
Component suppliers in Taiwan will receive fewer orders from
Apple in the second half of 2016 than in the same period last
year, the Nikkei Asia Review reported on Thursday, citing
sources. Apple typically launches its high-end phones in
September.
"People are getting negative data points about component
orders and production forecasts, and the features on the new
iPhone do not seem to be a big change from the 6S," said
Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang.
At its session low, Apple briefly relinquished its position
as the world's largest company by market capitalization to
Alphabet Inc .
At current prices, Apple's market value is about $494
billion, while Alphabet's is also about $494 billion.
In the past year, Apple's market capitalization has fallen
by more than $200 billion - roughly the size of Verizon
Communications or Wal-Mart Stores.
Suppliers of iPhone components also fell, with Skyworks
Solutions off 4.8 percent, Broadcom down 2.46
percent and Qorvo declining 1.9 percent.
Confidence in Cupertino, California-based Apple was shaken
after it posted its first-ever quarterly decline in iPhone sales
and first revenue drop in 13 years in April. Wall Street is
worried about demand for Apple's next iPhone.
Faced with lackluster sales of smartphones in the United
States, Apple has bet on China as a major new growth engine. But
progress there has been disappointing.
Revenue from China slumped 26 percent during the March
quarter. Apple faces increasing competition from Chinese
manufacturers like Xiaomi and Huawei selling phones priced below
$200, Rosenblatt's Zhang said.
Last week, Dialog Semiconductor, which sells chips
used in iPhones and other smartphones, cut its revenue outlook
due to ongoing softness in the smartphone market.
The recent sell-off has left Apple trading at about 10 times
its expected 12-month earnings, cheap compared with its average
of 17.5 over the past 10 years. It also has a dividend yield of
about 2.46 percent.
"The market is saturated and they have no massive growth
drivers outside of the iPhone," said Pacific Crest analyst Andy
Hargreaves, who still recommends buying the stock. "Generally
speaking, I just think it's a little too cheap."
