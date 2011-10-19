* Glass windows of stores hung with sheets for privacy
* Norah Jones, Coldplay perform at event at company HQ
* Stores closed for several hours
(Adds details on employee celebration, bylines)
By Poornima Gupta and Lisa Richwine
Oct 19 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) closed its stores
across the United States on Wednesday for several hours to
commemorate co-founder Steve Jobs, who died two weeks ago.
Apple's retail stores were shuttered, with their signature
tall glass windows covered with white sheets to keep the
proceedings private from outside eyes.
In addition to the closings, the company published a
"Remembering Steve" page on the Internet, compiling more than 1
million email tributes it has received since Jobs died.
Inside the closed stores, employees were using the time to
watch a broadcast of an event celebrating his life, held at an
outdoor amphitheater at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino,
California, according to a source familiar with the plans.
Pop star Norah Jones and British band Coldplay performed at
the employee event in California, according to the source.
Stores in California were closed from 9 a.m. PDT to noon
PDT, according to posted signs. The employee celebration in
Cupertino was held from 10 a.m. PT to 11:30 a.m. PT.
It followed a private memorial service for Jobs last Sunday
at Stanford University that was attended by Silicon Valley
luminaries, politicians and celebrities.
Former President Bill Clinton, News Corp Chief Digital
Officer Jon Miller and U2 frontman Bono were among those who
attended the private memorial.
Jobs died on Oct. 5 at age 56, after years of suffering
from a rare form of pancreatic cancer. Chief Executive Tim Cook
said in a memo to employees on Oct. 10 that a celebration of
his life would be held Wednesday.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Poornima Gupta
in San Francisco; Editing by Robert MacMillan, Gary Hill)