By Michael Gold
TAIPEI Dec 26 Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission
(FTC) fined Apple Inc $666,700 for restricting the
prices charged by local telecom carriers for their iPhone
contracts, the first time Apple has been fined for such
practices.
The regulator said that Apple Asia, a unit of the
Cupertino-based company, required carriers to obtain its
permission before setting contract prices on iPhones in
violation of Taiwan's free-trade laws.
Apple Asia also told carriers to alter service contract
prices and subsidy prices, according to an FTC statement on
Wednesday, leading to the fine of T$20 million ($666,700).
Officials with Apple Asia could not be reached for comment
on Thursday.
The three carriers, Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd,
Taiwan Mobile Co Ltd and Far EasTone
Telecommunications Co Ltd, had all obtained reseller
rights under their contracts with Apple, which gave them the
right to set prices, FTC spokesman Sun Lih-chyun said.
Apple has been facing challenges in the rapidly-evolving
marketplace for the smartphones in which it once held a
commanding lead.
The company recently reported that it signed a long-awaited
deal with China Mobile Ltd , China's largest
telecom carrier, to sell its iPhones, raising hopes that it may
make significant inroads in the world's largest smartphone
market.