By Poornima Gupta and Padraic Halpin
SAN FRANCISCO/DUBLIN May 23 Apple has operated
almost tax-free in Ireland since 1980, welcomed by a government
keen to bring jobs to what was then one of Europe's poorest
countries, former company executives and Irish officials have
said.
Chief Executive Tim Cook faced criticism from a Senate
subcommittee in Washington on Tuesday over the iPad and iPhone
maker's tax practices, which had been shrouded from full view
behind secretive tax-exempt Irish-based corporate entities.
Apple, one of Ireland's top multinational
employers, denied avoiding billions of dollars in U.S. taxes and
said its arrangements helped fund research jobs in the United
States.
The committee revealed that Apple's Irish companies, some of
which are not tax resident in any jurisdiction, allowed the
group to pay no tax on much of its overseas earnings in recent
years.
Senator Carl Levin, chairman of the subcommittee, said Apple
had sought "the Holy Grail of tax avoidance".
A former company executive and Irish officials told Reuters
the almost tax-free status dates all the way back to Apple's
arrival in County Cork 32 years ago.
Apple must have seemed attractive to Ireland and to Cork.
Amid a generally moribund Irish economy, Cork had been hard hit
by the closure of its shipyards and a Ford car plant, and in
1986 nearly one in four were out of work in the city.
In the early days, Apple's staff sat down to meals together.
Now the company employs 4,000 in Ireland.
"There were tax concessions for us to go there," said Del
Yocam, who was Vice President of manufacturing at Apple in the
early 1980s. "It was a big concession."
In fact, the deal was about as good as a company can get.
"We had a tax holiday for the first 10 years in Ireland. We
paid no taxes to the Irish government," one former finance
executive, who asked not to be named, said.
Apple wasn't an exception, although it was among the last to
enjoy such favourable treatment. From 1956 to 1980, Ireland
attracted foreign companies by offering a zero rate of tax,
according to the Irish government's website. Eligible companies
arriving in 1980 were given holidays until 1990.
"Any multinational attracted into Ireland that was focusing
on the export market paid zero percent corporation tax," said
Barry O'Leary, CEO of IDA Ireland, which is charged with
attracting investment into Ireland.
Apple said it pays all the tax due in every country where it
operates. It declined to comment on the tax treatment it
received in the 1980s.
As part of Ireland's accession to the European Economic
Community, precursor to the European Union, in 1973, it was
forced to stop offering tax holidays to exporters.
From 1981, companies arriving in Ireland had to pay tax,
albeit at a low 10 percent rate, providing they qualified for
manufacturing status.
ECONOMIC COUP
Apple's investment was a major coup for Ireland. At the
time, the country was struggling with high and rising
unemployment, double-digit inflation and a brain drain of the
young and educated through emigration.
"We were the first technology company to establish a
manufacturing operation in Ireland," recalled John Sculley,
Apple's CEO from 1983 to 1993. He said government subsidies had
also played a role in deciding to set up a base in Ireland.
Ireland also offered low wage rates - a big attraction when
it came to hiring hundreds of people for the relatively
low-skilled work of assembling electronic equipment.
Apple told the subcommittee it could not answer questions
about why it chose Ireland as a base since it had lost the
paperwork from the period.
The operation in Cork built the company's Apple II computer
and would later build disc drives, 'Mac' computers and others.
These would be sold in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
But having a tax holiday in Ireland would not, in itself,
have allowed Apple to operate tax free in these markets.
Equipment assembly is not the kind of activity that
economists or tax authorities usually credit with generating a
large share of a technology company's profits.
More value has been associated with generating the
intellectual property behind the technology - which Apple did in
the United States - and with the selling of goods, which was to
be done on the ground in France, Britain and India.
But none of these countries offered the tax advantages
Ireland did. The key to minimising Apple's tax bill was
maximising the amount of profit that could be ascribed to
Apple's Irish operations.
THE ARCHITECT
This task fell to Mike Rashkin, Apple's first tax director,
two executives from the period said. One called him "the father
of it all".
Rashkin arrived at Apple in 1980, from computer pioneer
Digital Equipment Corp (DEC) in Massachusetts, where he had
learnt about tax-efficient corporate structuring in tech
companies.
Apple had already decided to establish its base in Ireland
when Rashkin moved to Silicon Valley, but he used his experience
at DEC to set up a tax structure that took advantage of Apple's
base in the country, the executives said. Rashkin declined to
comment.
The Senate subcommittee's report reveals how the arrangement
was structured. In 1980, Apple entered into a deal with its
Irish operation, whereby the latter would share the cost of
funding Apple's research and development. In return, the Irish
unit would be able to enjoy rights to Apple's intellectual
property for goods sold outside the Americas.
Apple secured the blessing of the U.S. tax authority, the
Internal Revenue Service, for the deal, one executive said. The
IRS gave Apple an advance pricing agreement, or APA, an
agreement which establishes how the IRS will treat a transaction
between affiliates for tax purposes, before it is entered into.
Many countries' tax authorities offer APAs, and companies
say they are necessary to facilitate international trade and
investment. Tax campaigners say tax authorities have been too
ready to accept the pricing proposed by companies which apply
for APAs.
The New York Times reported last year that Apple's low taxes
were at least in part due to the confidential technology
transfer arrangement.
The terms of the deal and subsequent cost-sharing deals were
favourable for Apple's Irish unit. In effect, the Irish unit
paid much less to its U.S. parent for the use of Apple
intellectual property than it made from selling that property on
to affiliates.
"Apple's cost sharing agreement (CSA) with its offshore
affiliates in Ireland is primarily a conduit for shifting
billions of dollars in income from the United States to a low
tax jurisdiction," the subcommittee's report said.
Meanwhile, Apple also constructed a system whereby the
affiliates which were actually selling the finished equipment
would earn minimal profits.
The techniques Apple used over the years included selling
goods to affiliates at prices which generated little profit at
the retail level, or by paying sales affiliates commissions
which are just about enough to cover their operating costs.
Rashkin's work and Ireland's accommodating approach had the
desired result for Apple.
"We're very, very pleased," Apple's then-President A.C.
'Mike' Markulla said in 1981. "The Irish have really lived up to
their promises."
Indeed, the accounts for Apple's main Irish unit, then known
as Apple Computer Inc. Ltd, for 1989, the earliest year for
which detailed accounts were filed, show exactly how effective
the arrangement was.
The subsidiary paid $500,000 in income tax on profits of
$317 million, a rate of 0.2 percent.
END OF THE HOLIDAY
In 1990, Apple's tax holiday came to an end, and in that
year, the Irish operation's tax rate hit 4 percent, accounts
from the period show.
At the same time, Apple's Irish manufacturing activities
came under question as the company looked to cut costs by
outsourcing. In 1992, the company announced plans to cut
hundreds of jobs after deciding to shift some work to Singapore,
which at this time was attracting increasing investment by
offering tax holidays.
"They nearly left Ireland altogether," O'Leary said.
By this stage, the European Community had banned tax
holidays of the kind given to Apple, so the company and Dublin
negotiated an arrangement which had a similar outcome but fell
within European rules.
The precise details of the arrangement were not disclosed,
but Phillip Bullock, Apple's head of tax operations, indicated
that it was linked to minimising taxable profit.
"Since the early 1990s, the Government of Ireland has
calculated Apple's taxable income in such a way as to produce an
effective rate in the low single digits," he told the
subcommittee.
The deal didn't stop Apple from shifting manufacturing work
to Asia, but in the years that followed new jobs were created in
Cork, in sales and administrative support for the European
operation, the accounts of the Irish units show. Some
manufacturing remains in Ireland, the subcommittee said.
An Irish government spokesman declined to even confirm it
held discussions with Apple regarding tax, citing rules on
taxpayer confidentiality.
From 1996 Ireland phased in a 12.5 percent tax on all
corporate trading income, although foreign companies often pay
effective rates lower than this by shifting money into tax
havens such as Bermuda.
Apple's Cook told the Senate panel on Tuesday that Apple
does not hold money on a Caribbean island or divert profits from
sales to U.S. customers to other jurisdictions to avoid U.S.
taxes.