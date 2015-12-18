PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 18 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook dismissed as "total political crap" the notion that the tech giant was avoiding taxes in the United States.
"Apple pays every tax dollar we owe," Cook told CBS 60 Minutes' Charlie Rose in an interview. (cbsn.ws/1NtLSHA) (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after she rebuffed Ailes' sexual advances.