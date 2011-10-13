* Chipset from Qualcomm, NAND flash memory from Toshiba
* Apple A5 chip with 1 GHz dual-core processor
* TriQuint, Avago, Skyworks also suppliers
* TriQuint shares jump 25 pct; Avago, Skyworks also up
By Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan
Oct 13 Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) fifth-generation
iPhone uses chips from Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O), Toshiba (6502.T)
and a host of smaller semiconductor companies, according to
repair firm iFixit, which cracked the device open on Thursday.
The new iPhone, which goes on sale Friday at 8 a.m. in
seven countries, looks similar to the previous iPhone 4 but has
new hardware, including a faster processor, better camera and a
voice-activated personal assistant feature dubbed "Siri" that
has been well-reviewed.
The phone, which sold over a million in pre-orders during
the first 24 hours it was on sale, is expected to draw the
usual throngs eager to grab a piece of the final gadget
unveiled during Steve Jobs' lifetime.
The companies that supplied parts for the new phone include
TriQuint TQNT.O, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS.O) and Avago
Technologies Inc (AVGO.O), according to iFixit, famous for
stripping down and revealing the innards of Apple devices.
Supplying major parts for Apple's iPhones and iPads, the
industry's gold standards, is considered a coup for any
company.
Apple doesn't disclose which company makes the components
that go into its smartphones, and suppliers -- including
Toshiba, Infineon and Broadcom -- in previous versions kept
quiet for fear of angering the company.
But analysts and industry experts had expected Qualcomm,
Avago and Skyworks to be among the suppliers for the latest
version.
Shares of TriQuint were up 25 percent in late afternoon
trading on Nasdaq after iFixit revealed that it was a supplier
to Apple's new phone. Shares of Skyworks rose 3 percent while
shares of Avago were up 1 percent. Qualcomm shares were up 2
percent.
The Qualcomm chipset is an upgrade from the one used in the
previous version of the phone while Toshiba Corp (6502.T)
supplied the NAND flash memory for the phone, iFixit said.
Among the other suppliers not confirmed in iFixit's
teardown were Samsung (005930.KS) and LG (003550.KS) for
displays, Texas Instruments TXN.N for touchscreen
controllers, Sharp (6753.T) and LG Innotek for camera modules
and Broadcom BRCM.O for wireless-bluetooth chips.
Micron (MU.O), which made its appearance in the iPhone 4
after buying Numonyx, was also not confirmed. There can be
multiple suppliers even for one type of component, experts
say.
Teardown firms are hired by an array of clients, their data
used for competitive intelligence, in patent disputes or to
keep current on industry benchmarks.
Investors also rely on the likes of iFixit and iSuppli to
crack open Apple devices to reveal suppliers and component
prices. Such news can boost the shares of a component maker,
particularly one new to the device.
