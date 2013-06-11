SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Smartphone thieves are
set to have a harder time after Apple Inc introduces an
"activation lock" feature in its new mobile software, a move
that comes amid pressure from authorities and consumers for
companies to do more to stem a tide of smartphone theft.
The new feature, available with the launch of iOS 7 in the
fall, will require a legitimate owner's ID and password before
an iPhone can be wiped clean or re-activated after being
remotely erased, Apple executives said in a brief outline at
company's annual developers conference.
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and San
Francisco District Attorney George Gascon plan to meet with
representatives of Apple, Google Inc's Motorola
Mobility, Samsung Electronics and Microsoft Corp
to discuss theft prevention on Thursday.
Both prosecutors have criticized the cellphone industry for
what they say is a perceived unwillingness to solve an
escalating problem. About half of San Francisco robberies last
year involved stolen mobile devices, Gascon has said.
A recent study found that lost and stolen cellphones cost
consumers some $30 billion in 2012, his office has said.
Some companies have measures in place to reunite smartphones
with their rightful owners. Apple has Find My iPhone, which
allows a user to track a missing device on a map and remotely
lock it or erase data.
"'Apple Picking' is a huge epidemic in the United States. We
are appreciative of the gesture made by Apple to address
smartphone theft. We reserve judgment on the activation lock
feature until we can understand its actual functionality,"
Schneiderman and Gascon said in a joint Monday statement.
"We look forward to having a substantive conversation with
Apple and other manufacturers at our smartphone summit on
Thursday."