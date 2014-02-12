SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 Apple Inc is in
talks with Time Warner Cable and other content partners
for a faster TV set-top box with a new user-interface that could
be revealed as soon as April, Bloomberg cited sources familiar
with the matter as saying.
The iPhone maker, whose $99 Apple TV box competes with
similar streaming devices from Roku and Google Inc, intends to
have its new device in stores in time for the Christmas
holidays, Bloomberg cited the anonymous sources as saying.
A tie-up with Time Warner Cable would be the first with a
pay-TV operator, Bloomberg reported. Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr
declined to comment. Time Warner Cable also declined comment.
Apple, which in the past has referred to its set-top box
product as a hobby, regularly discusses partnerships with
content companies. But the company has recently given the
product, which plugs into a TV and streams videos from Netflix
and other content providers, more prominent placement on its
online storefront.
Speculation persists that the company is developing some
sort of major TV product to disrupt the traditional cable
industry, but that has yet to materialize.