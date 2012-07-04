LONDON, July 4 Taiwan's HTC on
Wednesday won a London court ruling against U.S. tech giant
Apple Inc over a series of patent infringement claims
linked to technology used in its mobile devices.
London's High Court said in a ruling carried on its website
that HTC's devices did not infringe four Apple technology
patents, including Apple's 'slide-to-unlock' feature.
HTC also challenged patents on the Apple iPhone's
multi-touch system and the way the iPhone manages photographs.
Apple is also fighting patent lawsuits against South Korean
rival Samsung. HTC has been embroiled in a string of
battles with Apple, forcing it at one point to delay the launch
of one of its flagship devices in the United States, once its
biggest market.
Earlier this week a U.S. trade panel turned down Apple's
request to immediately ban some HTC smartphones from being
imported into the United States because of accusations that they
infringe an Apple patent.
The International Trade Commission said in December that
some HTC smartphones infringed an Apple patent for technology
that allows users to click on phone numbers or other data in an
email or other document to either dial directly or bring up more
information.
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)