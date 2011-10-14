* 1 in 4 at Apple stores quit other phones -informal poll
* But most customers for new iPhone are Apple upgrades
* Customers spoken to in Japan, Australia, Europe, U.S.
By Kate Holton and Poornima Gupta
LONDON/SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 14 Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) latest iPhone looks set to become its bestselling
device ever, and one reason appears to be disenchantment with
rival smartphones.
Nearly one in four people who thronged Apple stores from
Tokyo to San Francisco told Reuters on Friday they were
ditching BlackBerries, discarding Nokias NOK1V.HE or even
giving up Google (GOOG.O) Android-based phones, hoping for
something better.
The majority of the 127 iPhone 4S buyers polled informally
by Reuters in the United States, Japan, Australia, France,
Germany and Britain were Apple diehards upgrading their
devices.
But 28 claimed they were making a switch, with some saying
they were disillusioned by Research in Motion RIM.TO after
this week's global BlackBerry outage that enraged millions.
[ID:nN1E79C0LF]
"I was with Nokia before, but I guess they've sort of lost
their way in terms of the interface and everything. Plus, most
of my friends use Apple," Myles Geissler, 25, said while
shopping for an iPhone in Sydney.
Apple had already pre-sold over a million during the first
day it went live on the Internet -- a week before it hit stores
selves in seven countries on Friday. [ID:nL3E7LE0OD]
RIM's BlackBerry and smartphones by manufacturers such as
Nokia -- which abandoned Symbian and will this year unveil
devices based on Microsoft (MSFT.O) software -- have been
losing ground to the iPhone, which is facing a serious threat
only from Android phones.
The new phone looks similar to the previous iPhone 4 but
has a faster processor, better camera and a voice-activated
software dubbed "Siri", which lets users ask the phone
questions and helps in logging calendar items.
"I am going into fashion and it's like the official phone
of the industry. Also, I am tired of the Blackberry issues,
like stuff going down every six months," said fashion publicist
Adam at the Times Square store.
RIM's share of the global smartphone market fell to 11.7
percent in the second quarter, from 13.0 percent in the first,
according to Gartner analyst Ken Dulaney. Android's share rose
to 43.4 percent from 36.4 percent, and Apple's rose to 18.2
percent from 16.9 percent.
Sprint (S.N) reported record single days in the United
States for any device -- by 1 p.m.
"We are seeing a nice mix of people who are first-time
smartphone purchasers as well as those who are switching from
competitors," said Verizon spokeswoman Brenda Raney.
Away from the notoriously fickle consumer-gadget
marketplace, Apple also appears to be making strides.
Apple appears to be a winner when workers get to pick their
own phones, in a trend known as the consumerization of IT.
Companies can save money when they let employees buy their own
phones and pay their own monthly bills.
An Aite Group poll of 402 wealth managers conducted before
the outage found that 45 percent would choose an iPhone or
iPad, compared with 14 percent for a BlackBerry.
[ID:nN1E79C0XR]
"Siri is pretty amazing. With Android, you have to memorize
commands. I don't understand why it can't be on all (Apple)
phones," said James Thompson, who had braved the six-hour drive
from Los Angeles to San Francisco just to get in line --
overnight -- with his brother.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew, Liana Baker and
Supantha Mukherjee in New York, Michael Perry and Amy Pyett in
Sydney, and Maki Shiraki and Reiji Murai in Tokyo; Editing by
Gary Hill)