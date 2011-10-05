* iPhone voice tech sets it apart from rivals - analysts
* English, French, German initial languages in iPhone Siri
* Apple acquired Siri voice tech in 2010
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 4 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) beefed
up its new iPhone with faster chips and better cameras, seeking
to set its handset apart from the rising tide of Google
(GOOG.O) Android smartphones.
But the one feature that got the most "oohs" and "ahhs"
from the audience at Tuesday's iPhone unveiling was the
built-in voice-recognition technology, dubbed "Siri".
Apple demonstrated a variety of scenarios in which users of
the new iPhone 4S seemed to hold a conversation with the
device, managing calendar appointments, finding restaurants and
inquiring about the weather.
"That was a pretty big step forward," said Forrester
Research analyst Frank Gillett, who attended the launch at
Apple headquarters. "To be able to just converse with your
gadget. You've got more options than just poking and swiping at
it with your finger."
Whether such high-tech wizardry is enough to make the
iPhone 4S a must-have in consumers' eyes, and set it apart from
the competition, remains to be seen.
"It's not clear that Siri is sufficient to make or break a
purchase decision," said John Jackson, an analyst at CCS
Insight. "It's a better mousetrap. History tells us users don't
use this technology in great numbers."
Voice recognition technology isn't new. Software companies
have offered technology allowing people to do dictation, with
varying results, on their personal computers for more than a
decade. Even low-tech gizmos like vehicle-GPS units made by
Garmin (GRMN.O) and others can be voice-enabled.
Google introduced voice recognition technology to its
Android smartphone software more than a year ago, and the
company recently introduced a voice-recognition capability into
its flagship Web search engine.
But Gillett said Apple had taken the technology beyond
merely recognizing spoken words. The Siri technology could take
actions based on people's words, making it closer to a true
"personal assistant," he said.
IT TALKS BACK!
During demonstrations, an Apple executive asked the phone
whether he needed a raincoat today, and the phone responded:
"It sure looks like rain today."
A separate video of Siri technology in action, screened
during the event, depicted a jogger telling his phone to book
an appointment at noon, with the phone responding, in a robotic
female voice, that he already had an appointment at that time.
Siri will initially be available with support for English,
French and German with more languages soon, Apple said. The
company acquired Siri, the maker of the technology, early last
year.
Apple's iPhone, first introduced in 2007, is the No. 1
selling smartphone in the world. But phones based on Google
Inc's Android operating system, which is available for free to
handset vendors such as Motorola (MMI.N), HTC Corp (2498.TW)
and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), have a greater combined
market share than Apple's iPhones.
Inside iPhone 4S is a dual-core A5 processor, designed by
Apple, with improved graphics capabilities for video games, as
well as special image processing capabilities for improving
photo and video performance. The camera got a boost to 8
megapixel resolution, up from the prior model's 5 megapixels.
Apple also provided more details on forthcoming
Internet-based "cloud" features on Tuesday. Users of iPhones
and iPad tablets will be able to store their music, photos and
other data on Apple's remote servers, similar to services
offered by Google and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).
For all the hardware improvements, Gartner analyst Van
Baker said it was the Siri technology that will really make the
iPhone 4S stand apart.
"It is very cutting-edge," he said. "They have raised the
bar."
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)